Global Biodegradable Super Absorbent Polymers Market Size To Witness Remarkable Growth On Account Of Demand From Various End-User Industries At A CAGR Of 6.2% by 2025

A market research report on the “Global Biodegradable Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size 2017 By Product Type (Polyvinyl Alcohol, Polysaccharides, Polyitaconic acid, Polyacrylamide), By End-Use (Disposable diapers, Adult incontinence products, Female Hygiene Products, Agriculture And Others), By Region And Forecast 2018 To 2025” was published by Adroit Market Research. The study offers annual historic statistics from 2015 to 2017 and market forecast for 2018 to 2025 in terms of volume (tons) and revenues (USD million) of the global biodegradable super absorbent polymers (SAP) market. The global biodegradable super absorbent polymers (SAP) market study also includes Porter’s Five Forces and value chain analysis. The global biodegradable super absorbent polymers (SAP) market outlook includes drivers, opportunities, and restraints that shed light upon the market landscape. The global biodegradable super absorbent polymers (SAP) market study also covers company profiles of key players that account significantly for the global biodegradable super absorbent polymers (SAP) market share.

The global biodegradable super absorbent polymers market size is projected to be valued USD 216.2 million by 2025. The biodegradable super absorbent polymers market size is anticipated to expand with remarkable CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Demographic factors such as growth in the aging population are one of the key drivers for the product. Biodegradable superabsorbent polymers are witnessing significant inclination owing to non-biodegradable properties of conventional superabsorbent polymers which have become a significant environmental concern.

Owing to eco-friendly nature of biodegradable super absorbent polymers, they are finding increasing application in the personal care industry. Disposable diapers are anticipated to continue dominating the global biodegradable super absorbent polymers market with a projected demand exceeding 55 kilo tons by 2025. Increase in mortality rate along with rising consumer awareness regarding the convenience of using baby diapers is expected to drive the global biodegradable superabsorbent polymer market demand over the forecast period. Additionally, numerous surveys have indicated that parents do not curb on the expenses for their babies, which is expected to play an important role in driving the global biodegradable superabsorbent polymer market size over the next seven years.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth accounting for 27% of the global biodegradable super absorbent polymer (SAP) market share by 2025. The rising number of births coupled with increased spending on baby products is expected to drive the biodegradable super absorbent polymers market size over the forecast period. Although Asia Pacific is likely to drive global sales over the next seven years, it is not anticipated to outdo Europe’s demand by 2025.

Presently, the global biodegradable super absorbent polymers (SAP) market is marked by the presence of a large number of manufacturers. TryEco LLC, SNF s.a.s, Exotech Bio Solutions Ltd., JRM Chemical, Inc., and Ma’s Group Inc., are some of the players in the global biodegradable super absorbent polymers (SAP) market.

Key segments of the global biodegradable super absorbent polymers (SAP) market

Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)

Polyvinyl alcohol

Polysaccharides

Polyitaconic acid

Polyacrylamide

End Use Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)

Disposable diapers

Adult incontinence products

Female Hygiene Products

Agriculture

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)

North America

S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

What does the report include?

The study on the global biodegradable super absorbent polymers market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of product type, end use, region (and country).

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

