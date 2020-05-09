Global Slider Pouches Market: Worldwide Survey On Product Need 2027

The Report Slider Pouches Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Modernization goes hand in hand with the process of urbanization, wherein people seek convenience in the complexity of modern life to make it easy. Slider pouches fulfill various requirements of fast paced modern life by providing quick transportation and easy packaging solutions for fast food needs. Globally, slider bags are utilized in different forms and for different uses varying from containing items to storing goods. Slider bags retain the freshness without the requirement of any secondary storage or packaging. Slider pouches ensures anti-tampering and anti-counterfeiting through their numerous customization options, allowing a pouch to have all the feature of a zipper pouches along with the slider which is made available to the consumers according to their requirements.

Slider Pouches Market- Market Dynamics:

Convenient and easy to open slider pouches are the new trend in the packaging industry. Slider pouches market growth is prominently driven by the tamper proof properties of slider bags. Alternative bags systems requires secondary packaging in order to maintain the freshness of food products, whereas slider bags discards the necessity of such secondary storage and packaging needs.

Primary factor fueling the slider pouches market is the wide variety of sliders available in the market to provide selection options to the consumers. Incorporation of laser membrane under the slider to ensure anti-counterfeiting is one of the key factor driving the slider pouches market. Slider pouches are quite versatile and offer a long life span, making it an affordable consumer packaging solution. To counteract against the anti-tampering feature, the slider pouches are integrated with a visible tear-away seal just above the slider in order to provide more security in packaging. Slider pouches also provide an additional press-to-seal (PTS) child resistance re-sealable sliders to the pouches.

However, manufacturers operating in the slider pouches market face the additional cost of adding special parts and material to slider pouches. Further the restricted scope of recyclability restrains the global market for slider pouches.

Slider Pouches Market- Market Segmentation:

The slider pouches market can be segmented on the basis of material type, slider type, layer type and application. On the basis of material type, the slider pouches is segmented into plastics (polypropylene, HDPE and LDPE) and aluminum foil. The pouches mostly come with a combination of plastic and aluminum layering to provide a longer shelf life to the product. On the basis of slider type, the slider pouches market is segmented into ergonomic sliders, low profile sliders, particle-proof sliders and sliders with or without end clips and others. On the basis of layer type, the slider pouches market is segmented into monolayer and multilayer. Lastly, on the basis of application, the slider pouches market can be segmented into pet food, cereals, snacks, bakery, confectionary and others.

Slider Pouches Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the slider pouches market has a global presence including the local and international manufacturers and is segmented into five prime regions namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Flexible packaging market in the Asia Pacific region is dominated by flexible packaging products in pouches form. Ease of usage and convenience of slider bags make them a popular packaging option in the Asia Pacific region, especially in countries with strong food and beverages market including India, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia. North America market for slider bags is expected to contribute considerably to the global demand for slider pouches market. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) market is also expected to show healthy CAGR over the forecast period, 2017-2025, due to growth prospects in South Africa and GCC counties.

Slider Pouches Market- Key Players:

Some of the key players in the slider pouches market are Glenroy, Inc., Diamond Flexible Packaging Co., Zip-Pak, Inc., ABC Packaging Direct LLC, Pactech Packaging LLC, Pentaflex Packaging Ltd, Western Packaging Inc., and Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd.

