Global Citrus Fibre Market: Leading Players Focus on Developing Cost-Efficient Formulations for Citrus Fibre-Added Food Products

The global citrus fibre market demonstrates a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research study by Transparency Market research (TMR). The key players in this market, such as Cargill Inc., Ceamsa, Quadra Chemicals Ltd., Fiberstar Inc., and Florida Food Products, are working actively for the development of cost-efficient formulations for citrus fibre-added food products. Over the coming years, these players are projected to increase their expenditure on research and development activities on processing technologies in order to strengthen their presence in various regional markets, reports the research study.

According to the research report, the opportunity in the global market for citrus fibre is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.60% during the period from 2017 to 2025 and reach a valuation of US$ 382.3 mn by the end of the period of the forecast. The demand for food grade citrus fibre is comparatively greater and the trend will continue throughout the forecast period. The bakery, desserts and ice-creams, sauces and seasonings, meat and egg replacement, beverages, flavorings and coatings, snacks and meals, pharmaceuticals, and the personal care industries have surfaced as the prominent application areas for citrus fibre across the world. Geographically, Asia Pacific has been dominating the worldwide market for citrus fibre and is projected to retain its position throughout the forecast period.

“The increasing requirement for naturally sourced dietary fibre for the prevention of a number of diseases is the main factor that has been boosting the global citrus fibre market,” says the author of this study. The insoluble dietary fibers gained through citrus peel is observing an extensive demand, thanks to the presence of various bioactive compounds, noticeably carotene, flavonoids, and polyphenols. The citrus-fiber added food products are being consumed more and more due to the rising preference of consumers toward including food products that are nutritionally enhanced with all-natural fiber to their regular diet. Obtained from non-allergen ingredients, citrus fibre enjoys such high demand due to their significant health benefits in digestion and avoiding several types of cancer, including colon, breast, and gastric cancers, reports the study.

Overall the worldwide market for citrus fibre looks thriving. However, the high cost associated with citrus fibre-added food products may limit their demand in the years to come, states the research report.