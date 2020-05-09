Research Trades has added a new research report to its repository, “Global Automotive Embedded System Market Revenue, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Trends 2019 – 2025”
The global Corundum market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Corundum volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Corundum market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
- Futong Industry
- LONTTO GROUP
- Electro Abrasives
- LKAB Minerals
- Panadyne
- Henan Ruishi Renewable Resources Group
- Zibo Huanyu Attrition Material
- Imerys Fused Minerals
- Henan Pearl International
- U.S. Electrofused Minerals (USEM, Curimbaba Group)
- Washington Mills
- Yichuan Shengyu Abrasives
- Zhongsen Refractory
- K.A Refractories
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- JapanSegment by Type
- Black Corundum
- Pink Corundum
- Zirconia Corundum
- White Corundum
- Brown CorundumSegment by Application
- Etching Machining
- Electronics
- Abrasives
- Refractory & Foundry
- Other
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Corundum Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Corundum
1.2 Corundum Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Corundum Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Black Corundum
1.2.3 Pink Corundum
1.2.4 Zirconia Corundum
1.2.5 White Corundum
1.2.6 Brown Corundum
1.3 Corundum Segment by Application
1.3.1 Corundum Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Etching Machining
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Abrasives
1.3.5 Refractory & Foundry
1.3.6 Other
1.3 Global Corundum Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Corundum Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Corundum Market Size
1.4.1 Global Corundum Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Corundum Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Corundum Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Corundum Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Corundum Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Corundum Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Corundum Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Corundum Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Corundum Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Corundum Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Corundum Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Corundum Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Corundum Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Corundum Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Corundum Production
3.4.1 North America Corundum Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Corundum Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Corundum Production
3.5.1 Europe Corundum Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Corundum Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Corundum Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Corundum Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Corundum Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Corundum Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Corundum Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Corundum Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Corundum Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Corundum Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Corundum Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Corundum Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Corundum Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Corundum Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Corundum Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Corundum Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Corundum Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Corundum Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Corundum Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Corundum Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Corundum Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Corundum Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)