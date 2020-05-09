Global Digital Holography Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Digital Holography market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Holography market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A charge-coupled device (CCD) camera is used in digital holography technology to record a digital hologram of objects. The recorded information is then transferred to a computer and analyzed to form 3D images, which are used to examine and evaluate the objects with greater accuracy. In general, the technology is used to produce realistic 3D images of 2D objects.?

As of now, digital holography is mostly used by advertisers. Retailers, event managers, and even restaurants are using this technology to add an element of fun, interest and value to products and services. Holographic displays can be done using projection screens and kiosks. One of the reasons for using holographs is that it is unique and hard to replicate.??

The retail industry is the biggest user of digital holography.? Mannequins and people are slowly being phased out as holograms can be used to greet customers and also help them find their way through the store and product range.? Holograms are expected to be a cost effective solution with advances in technology. Brick and mortar retailers can compete with online giants to some extent with the use of holograms.? One reason that holographic displays are popular with retailers is the fact that they last a long time and can be utilized effectively through their lifespan.

The Americas dominated this market and accounted for largest share of the market.? Holographic technology is used quite a bit in the retail and healthcare sectors. One of the biggest advantages of using this technology is that it engages an audience very effectively.? Retailers find that they don?t need to spend a lot of money on print material to keep customers updated on sales and other information.

In 2017, the global Digital Holography market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Eon Reality, Inc.

Geola Digital uab

Holoxica Limited

Jasper Display Corp. (JDC)

LEIA Inc

Light Logics Holography and Optics Pvt Ltd

Lyncee TEC SA

Musion Das Hologram Ltd.

Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA

Realview Imaging Ltd.

Zebra Imaging, Inc.

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

In-Line Gabor

Off-Axis Holography

Other Techniques

Digital holographic displays

Others (digital holographic microscopy and holographic televisions or telepresence)

