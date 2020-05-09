Global Digital Magazine Publishing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Digital Magazine Publishing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Magazine Publishing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A digital magazine refers to a magazine that is published on the Internet. These are preferred by a greater proportion of readers due to their ease of access, cheaper subscription costs, and eco-friendliness compared to their printed counterparts.

Rapid growth in programmatic advertising is a prominent trend in the market. The growing adoption of digital magazines provides a broad platform for digital advertisers. Programmatic advertising helps advertisers create and measure the effectiveness of mobile display ads to understand and cater to an individual’s areas of interest. As advertising is a primary source of revenue for digital magazines, these advertisements will generate substantial revenue during the forecast period.

The global digital magazine publishing market is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous manufacturers. Intense competition, consumer spending pattern, demographic trends, and frequent changes in consumer preferences present a significant risk to manufacturers. manufacturers compete on the basis of digital content, app availability, product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. This competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period with an increase in product extensions.

In 2017, the global Digital Magazine Publishing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Advance Publication

American Media

Bloomberg

Forbes

Hearst

Meredith

New York Media

Pamela Drucker Mann

Rodale

TEN: The Enthusiast Network

The Newsweek Daily Beast

Time

Trusted Media Brands

Wenner Media

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Digital consumer magazine

Digital trade magazine

Market segment by Application, split into

Fashion

Sports

Health

Lifestyle

Travel

Technology

Interior decorating

Business

Home economics

Table of Contents

Global Digital Magazine Publishing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Digital Magazine Publishing

1.1 Digital Magazine Publishing Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Magazine Publishing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Magazine Publishing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Digital Magazine Publishing Market by Type

1.3.1 Digital consumer magazine

1.3.2 Digital trade magazine

1.4 Digital Magazine Publishing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Fashion

1.4.2 Sports

1.4.3 Health

1.4.4 Lifestyle

1.4.5 Travel

1.4.6 Technology

1.4.7 Interior decorating

1.4.8 Business

1.4.9 Home economics

2 Global Digital Magazine Publishing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Digital Magazine Publishing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Advance Publication

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Digital Magazine Publishing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 American Media

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Digital Magazine Publishing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Bloomberg

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Digital Magazine Publishing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Forbes

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Digital Magazine Publishing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Hearst

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Digital Magazine Publishing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Meredith

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Digital Magazine Publishing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 New York Media

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Digital Magazine Publishing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Pamela Drucker Mann

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Digital Magazine Publishing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Rodale

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Digital Magazine Publishing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 TEN: The Enthusiast Network

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Digital Magazine Publishing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 The Newsweek Daily Beast

3.12 Time

3.13 Trusted Media Brands

3.14 Wenner Media

4 Global Digital Magazine Publishing Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Digital Magazine Publishing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital Magazine Publishing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Digital Magazine Publishing in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Digital Magazine Publishing

….