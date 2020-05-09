Global Digital Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Digital Manufacturing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Manufacturing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Many manufacturing companies need product life cycle management (PLM) software because it deals with different functional levels of an organization such as product designing, design engineering, and manufacturing. The need for managing a product during the manufacturing process has led to the emergence of PLM software and services. The growing complexity of products and the increase in product portfolio across organizations has led to the demand for a system that can provide solutions to the production process across industries. The implementation of PLM in an organization provides higher revenue, reduces cost, and increases capital efficiency.

The estimated increase in the adoption of?digital manufacturing technology?will induce manufacturers to focus more on reducing the cost of PLM. This will lead to the increased adoption of cloud-based?product lifecycle management (PLM)?software in the coming years. Few PLM service providers have already started implementing PLM on cloud for end-users. For instance, Wipro provides cloud-based PLM services for Siemens PLM Software’s solution, Teamcenter. This helps electronics and?semiconductor?manufacturing companies to deploy Teamcenter on the cloud through infrastructure-as-a-service and also assists end-users in reducing or eliminating implementation costs.

Characterized by the presence of a large number of?PLM software manufacturers, the digital manufacturing market appears to be fragmented. Major manufacturers such as Autodesk, Dassault Syst?mes, Mentor Graphics, PTC, and Siemens dominate the market. All manufacturers compete to gain a considerable share of the market, and they have started to focus on enhancing their market potential through various innovative strategies and M&As.

In 2017, the global Digital Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

