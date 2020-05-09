Global Digital Marketing Courses Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Digital Marketing Courses market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Marketing Courses market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Marketing your product or service via digital mediums(cell phone, smart phones, laptops, PCs etc) is?Digital Marketing. It includes?Social Media Marketing,Search Engine Optimization,?Pay Per Clicks,?Content Marketing,?Blogs?and a lot more. Digital Marketing is totally a new world of marketing your product. It increases brand visibility among people?s and increases the reach of people?s, worldwide for your product or services.

The continuously increasing demand for digital marketing courses from emerging economies is boosting the growth of this market. The cost-effectiveness of digital marketing solutions is primarily attracting the corporates and academic segment of the emerging economies with limited budgets. As a result, to capitalize on the market, the manufacturers are increasingly providing customized digital marketing courses. Various manufacturing and service-based MNCs are increasing their presence in APAC and MEA by expanding their reach to emerging economies including India, China, and the UAE. This expansion of the corporate sector in developing economies will further boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Digital Marketing Courses market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Coursera

Digital Vidya

Digital Marketing Institute

Manipal Prolearn (Manipal Global Education Services)

NIIT

Simplilearn

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

Social Media Marketing (SMM)

Email Marketing

Inbound Marketing

Growth Hacking

Web Analytics

Mobile Marketing

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart phones

Laptops

PCs

Others

