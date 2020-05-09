Global Digital Music Market Size, Status And Forecast 2025
This report studies the global Digital Music market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Music market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
In digital music, the sound is encoded in digital format. The technology used records, stores, and generates music in digital form.
Digital music service allows customers to listen to and download music. High-quality music is made available for purchase, access, and play back by the service provider. In this type of service, the service provider purchases digital rights from music recording companies. The service is provided through a network service, wherein the user pays a subscription fee, pays per download, or accesses the music free of charge from an ad-based streaming model. The user can also download music and playlists directly to a smartphone for offline listening on the go without requiring the use of the internet.
In 2017, the global Digital Music market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Amazon.com
Apple
CBS
Deezer
EMI Music Publishing
Fox Music Publishing
Google
Hungama Digital Media Entertainment
Microsoft
Sony
Spotify
Universal Music Group
Aspiro
Beats Electronics
Blinkbox Music
Gaana.com
Grooveshark
Guvera
Mixcloud
Myspace
Rara
Rhapsody
Saavn
Slacke
Songl
SoundCloud
Thumbplay
TuneIn Radio
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Permanent downloads
Music streaming
Market segment by Application, split into
Below 18 years
18-40 years
41-60 years
Above 60 years
