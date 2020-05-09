This report studies the global Digital Newspaper Publishing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Newspaper Publishing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Publishing involves the development, acquisition, copy editing, design, production, marketing, and distribution of content through both physical and electronic media. Newspaper publishing includes news gathering, writing columns, advertisements, printing, selling, and distribution. This can be in a digital form or a print form. Newspapers can be digitally published online or as a electronic copy on a digital device, such as a cell phone or an e-reader.

With the development of technology, more and more people prefer to learn news through digital newspaper. Smart phones are mostly used. The digital newspaper publishing market will continue to increase in the next several years.

Though the market competition is intense, there are still new companies coming into the market.

In 2017, the global Digital Newspaper Publishing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

AOL

Fairfax Media

Gannett

Google

NBCUniversal

News

Sanoma Oyj

Schibsted ASA

The New York Times

Yahoo

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

General News

Specific Aspects

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart phones

Laptops

PCs

Others

Table of Contents

Global Digital Newspaper Publishing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Digital Newspaper Publishing

