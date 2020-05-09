Global Digital OOH Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Digital OOH market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital OOH market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Digital out-of-home (DOOH) refers to dynamic media distributed across placed-based networks in venues including, but not limited to: cafes, bars, restaurants, health clubs, colleges, arenas, gas stations, convenience stores, barber shops, and public spaces. PQ Media defines DOOH by two major platforms, digital place-based networks (DPN) and digital billboards & signage (DBB); DOOH networks typically feature independently addressable screens, kiosks, jukeboxes and/or?jumbotrons. DOOH media benefits location owners and advertisers alike in being able to engage customers and/or audiences and extend the reach and effectiveness of marketing messages. It is also referred to as?digital signage.

The rising expenditure of the FMCG industry is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the digital OOH market during the forecast period. With the increasing popularity of FMCG market, there is a rise in the advertising budget. The introduction of several products and the growing competition between FMCG manufacturers, companies are focusing on adopting new advertising platforms to help them reach a wide range of customers.

Characterized by the presence of several players, the digital OOH market appears to be highly fragmented.

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the out-of-home digital advertising market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the growing infrastructure and the growth of the fast-moving consumer goods market, will drive the growth of the digital OOH market in this region.

In 2017, the global Digital OOH market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Clear Channel Outdoor

JCDecaux????????????

Lamar Advertising???????????

OUTFRONT Media?

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In-store advertising

Outdoor advertising

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Recreation

Banking

Transportation

Education

