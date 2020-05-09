Global Digital Printing for Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Digital Printing for Packaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Printing for Packaging market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Digital printing is a printing technique in which a digital-based image is directly printed on a medium. In the market discussed, the media will be various packaging products, such as food and beverage packaging and personal care products packaging. Digital printing market for packaging is an emerging market and has several advantages over traditional methods of printing (analog printing methods). One such advantage is saving printing time by not using printing plates. In analog printing, printing plates are used repeatedly.

The increasing demand for?premium packaging?will drive the growth prospects for the global?digital printing?market. The market is witnessing an increasing demand for premium?packaging materials?from various industries that produce cosmetics, alcoholic drinks, and household items, which, in turn, will propel the growth prospects for the global digital printing market for packaging. In addition, some of the associated industries are mainly from developed and mature markets such as the US, Japan, and Western Europe. Moreover, manufacturers are using expensive technologies, colors,?packaging techniques, metallic-looking parts, 100% recyclable materials, detailed labeling, and printing all the compositions with their respective ratios to develop premium packages without losing any of the original quality properties. As a result, consumers view these products as the basic indication of a high-quality product, and the brand appeal of the products is also enhanced.

The global?packaging printing?market is highly competitive and diversified due to the presence of a large number of regional and international manufacturers across the globe. In addition, these manufacturers are increasingly taking efforts to survive in the highly?competitive environment by distinguishing their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. According to the industry research report, a multitude of manufacturers is increasingly coming up with technologically advanced products to improve customer experience and gain a competitive edge over other manufacturers.

In 2017, the global Digital Printing for Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

DuPont

Flint

HP

Xerox

Anglia Labels

Cenveo

SCREEN Holdings

EC Labels

Edwards Label

Graphix Labels & Packaging

INX International Ink

Kodak

Mondi

WS Packaging

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Flexible plastic

Labels

Corrugated and folding cartons

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and beverage industry

Consumer goods industury

Others

Table of Contents

Global Digital Printing for Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Digital Printing for Packaging

1.1 Digital Printing for Packaging Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Printing for Packaging Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Printing for Packaging Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Digital Printing for Packaging Market by Type

1.3.1 Flexible plastic

1.3.2 Labels

1.3.3 Corrugated and folding cartons

1.4 Digital Printing for Packaging Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Food and beverage industry

1.4.2 Consumer goods industury

1.4.3 Others

2 Global Digital Printing for Packaging Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Digital Printing for Packaging Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 DuPont

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Digital Printing for Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Flint

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Digital Printing for Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 HP

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Digital Printing for Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Xerox

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Digital Printing for Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Anglia Labels

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Digital Printing for Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Cenveo

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Digital Printing for Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 SCREEN Holdings

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Digital Printing for Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 EC Labels

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Digital Printing for Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Edwards Label

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Digital Printing for Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Graphix Labels & Packaging

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Digital Printing for Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 INX International Ink

3.12 Kodak

3.13 Mondi

3.14 WS Packaging

4 Global Digital Printing for Packaging Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Digital Printing for Packaging Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital Printing for Packaging Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Digital Printing for Packaging in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Digital Printing for Packaging

….