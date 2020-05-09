Global Digital Printing Packaging by Flexible Plastic Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Digital Printing Packaging by Flexible Plastic market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Printing Packaging by Flexible Plastic market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In digital printing on flexible plastic, the surface of flexible plastic materials is printed based on the data stored on a computer in digital form. Flexible plastic contributed around 14.78% to the global digital printing packaging market in 2016. A majority of the demand is from label printing and flexible film printing in different types of pouch packaging. Inkjet printing, xerography or electrography, and thermal transfer printing (TTP) are the commonly used digital printing types for flexible plastic.

To enable high-resolution and high-volume printing, there is an increasing focus towards the development of the next generation of digital printing for flexible plastic. Additionally, leading companies are also investing heavily to develop accurate color matching printing using digital technologies. This will result in increasing innovations in the digital printing of flexible plastics, which will be one of the key trends that will propel the growth prospects of this global market.

The global market for digital printing in flexible plastic is characterized by the presence of few leading market players. End-users of digital printing generally prefer the products of established players to make a long-time investment. This results in a less number of small and regional manufacturers in the market.

In 2017, the global Digital Printing Packaging by Flexible Plastic market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

DuPont

Cenveo

Flint

HP

Xerox

Anglia Labels

Dainippon Screen Group

EC Labels

Edwards Label

Graphix Labels & Packaging

INX International

Kodak

WS Packaging Group

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electrophotography

Inkjet printing

Thermal transfer printing

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and beverage industry

Consumer goods industury

Others

