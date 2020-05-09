Global Digital Retail Marketing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Digital Retail Marketing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Retail Marketing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Digital retail marketing is one of the most active and the fastest-growing marketing technique in the retail advertising segment. This growth is primarily attributed to the growing digitalization worldwide. On average, an estimated 650,000 search queries are raised on Google every minute; 700 videos are hosted on YouTube; over 700,000 status updates and 500,000 comments are posted on Facebook; and 65,000 tweets are made worldwide. Furthermore, 180 million e-mails are sent each minute, emphasizing the significance of digital media as a marketing tool.

Retail advertising on the digital screens will become more popular because audiences who are traveling or at home pay more attention to these ads. Advertisers gain the interest of customers by displaying their creative advertisements using digital platforms and the combination of colors and graphics. They are also focusing on the content since the viewership of these audio-video content increases with better creativity. Innovative advertisements help in brand-recollection by imprinting a long-lasting impression on customers.

The digital retail marketing market is characterized by the presence of many large established players. The market is highly-competitive and the advertisers are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as features, technology, display, and pricing.

In 2017, the global Digital Retail Marketing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Edelman

Interpublic Group of Companies

Omnicom Media Group

Publicis Groupe

WPP

Havas

Pinterest

Tumblr

WE

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Search ads

Display ads

Social media

E-mail marketing

Market segment by Application, split into

Desktop

Mobile devices

Table of Contents

Global Digital Retail Marketing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Digital Retail Marketing

1.1 Digital Retail Marketing Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Retail Marketing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Retail Marketing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Digital Retail Marketing Market by Type

1.3.1 Search ads

1.3.2 Display ads

1.3.3 Social media

1.3.4 E-mail marketing

1.4 Digital Retail Marketing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Desktop

1.4.2 Mobile devices

2 Global Digital Retail Marketing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Digital Retail Marketing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Edelman

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Digital Retail Marketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Interpublic Group of Companies

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Digital Retail Marketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Omnicom Media Group

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Digital Retail Marketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Publicis Groupe

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Digital Retail Marketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 WPP

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Digital Retail Marketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Havas

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Digital Retail Marketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Pinterest

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Digital Retail Marketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Tumblr

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Digital Retail Marketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 WE

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Digital Retail Marketing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Digital Retail Marketing Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Digital Retail Marketing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital Retail Marketing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Digital Retail Marketing in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Digital Retail Marketing

….