Global Digital Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Digital Security market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Security market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1655713

Digital security solutions are gaining importance among large enterprises, government organizations, and SMBs because they protect critical information from unauthorized access and security attacks. They also protect computers and digital devices from malware, worms, and advanced security threats. Digital security has been gaining prominence over the years because of the increase in incidences of hacking. Since traditional defense mechanisms are not able to address complex and sophisticated threats efficiently, many organizations have considered adopting digital security solutions to actively manage and reduce security risks.

The increasing number of connected devices is driving this market globally. Connected devices include imaging devices with cellular communications, portable navigation devices, and media players. The growing demand for connected devices in organizations is fuelling the demand for digital security. With an increasing number of connected devices, organizations are finding it difficult to monitor, manage, and maintain data traversing through wired and wireless networks. Moreover, the need for maintaining data confidentiality will bolster the growth prospects of the digital security market in the forecast period.

The global digital security market is highly competitive and is characterized by the presence of well-established international and regional players. As international players are increasing their foothold in the market, regional manufacturers are finding it difficult to compete with them. The competition is expected to intensify with manufacturers adopting new technologies and an increasing number of M&A transactions.

In 2017, the global Digital Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Cisco Systems

Gemalto

McAfee

Symantec

Trend Micro

Barracuda Networks

Check Point Software Technologies

CipherCloud

Digital Guardian

Entrust

Juniper Networks

NetComm Wireless

Sophos

Trustwave

Webroot

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired connection

Wireless connection

Market segment by Application, split into

Threat intelligence and analytics

End-point security

Content security gateways

Cloud security

E-mail encryption

M2M network security

Request for discount @ https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1655713

Table of Contents

Global Digital Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Digital Security

1.1 Digital Security Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Security Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Security Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Digital Security Market by Type

1.3.1 Wired connection

1.3.2 Wireless connection

1.4 Digital Security Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Threat intelligence and analytics

1.4.2 End-point security

1.4.3 Content security gateways

1.4.4 Cloud security

1.4.5 E-mail encryption

1.4.6 M2M network security

2 Global Digital Security Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Digital Security Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Browse Full Report With TOC @ https://www.researchtrades.com/report/global-digital-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025/1655713

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Cisco Systems

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Digital Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Gemalto

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Digital Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 McAfee

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Digital Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Symantec

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Digital Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Trend Micro

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Digital Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Barracuda Networks

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Digital Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Check Point Software Technologies

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Digital Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 CipherCloud

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Digital Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Digital Guardian

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Digital Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Entrust

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Digital Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Juniper Networks

3.12 NetComm Wireless

3.13 Sophos

3.14 Trustwave

3.15 Webroot

4 Global Digital Security Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Digital Security Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital Security Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Digital Security in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Digital Security

…..