Global Digital Signage in Education Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Digital Signage in Education market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Signage in Education market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Digital signage is used in navigation, placemaking, exhibitions, public installations, marketing, and outdoor advertising. It uses technologies such as LCD, LED displays, and projection to display contents such as digital images, videos, and information. Digital signage displays make use of content management systems and digital media distribution systems that are installed on PCs and servers to present information. The digital signage market in education sector is growing phenomenally with its unique advertising and communication capabilities in the age of digitized education system. The institutions globally, especially colleges and universities, are actively deploying digital signage systems.

Digital signage?systems?are increasingly used in the?education?sector?to deliver messages and notifications?events schedules, and announcements such as homecomings, job fairs, extracurricular activities, wayfinding, sports, and charitable activities. In addition, these?interactive digital signage?systems are highly preferred and deployed in cafeterias and libraries to direct traffic during lunch time and also acts as?digital menu boards?to display healthy food choices.

The global digital signage market in the education sector is highly competitive and diversified due to the presence of a large number of regional and international manufacturers across the globe. It has been observed that these manufacturers are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as quality, technology, and pricing.

In terms of geography, North America accounted for the majority market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market for the next four years. The rise in competition in the?education system, the increased emphasis from the national governments, and initiatives by the governments of various countries across the globe, are some of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market in the region.

In 2017, the global Digital Signage in Education market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ADFLOW Networks

Cisco Systems

NEC Display Solutions

Samsung Electronics

BrightSign

Dynamax Technical Services

Eclipse Digital Media

Mvix

Scala

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12 schools

Higher education institutions

