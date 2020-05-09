Global Digital Signage Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Digital Signage Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Signage Systems market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Digital signage systems are digital displays, managed by CMS and used for advertising, marketing, and sales applications. Digital signage systems are individually addressable or centrally managed for displaying text, videos, and animated messages for information, entertainment, merchandising, and advertising to the target audience. Signages are the primary tools used by corporates and businesses to display contents required to be conveyed to target audience. Digital signage is a sub-segment of signages, used to convey messages, videos, and images in a digital format. The retail industry is one of the major segments witnessing an extensive adoption of digital signage systems to influence the buying behavior of target audience. This is achieved by promoting brand names and related products and services at several points of sale (POS) with attractive displays of offers, new products, and enhanced services.

Digital signages are extremely adaptable and attractive with significant advantages over printed signs. The improved and affordable technologies used in digital?signage?and several advantages such as cost reduction, increased operation control, higher flexibility, and low environmental impact will drive the growth of the digital signage systems market in the retail industry.

The digital signage systems market in the retail industry consists of many manufacturers. The market is growing and the manufacturers are competing to gain shares in the global market by increasing their operations and promotional activities. The focus of manufacturers is to raise the sales by bringing in products that cater to the customer requirements and drive the unexplored industrial applications to improve sales.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the digital signage systems market in the retail industry throughout the forecast period. One of the major factors that will drive the market?s growth prospects in this region is the rising advertising activities in the US retail market for brand promotion.

In 2017, the global Digital Signage Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

DynaScan Technology

SAMSUNG

LG Electronics

NEC Display Solutions

AOPEN

ASUSTeK Computer

Barco

Daktronics

Extron Electronics

Esprit Digital

Koninklijke Philips

NanoLumens

NEXCOM International

Panasonic Corporation of North America

PixelFLEX

Peerless-AV

SHENZHEN JEHE TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

Sharp Electronics

Verifone Media

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stand-alone signage system

Networked signage system

Market segment by Application, split into

Outdoor digital signage

Indoor digital signage

Mobile digital signage

Table of Contents

Global Digital Signage Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Digital Signage Systems

1.1 Digital Signage Systems Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Signage Systems Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Signage Systems Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Digital Signage Systems Market by Type

1.3.1 Stand-alone signage system

1.3.2 Networked signage system

1.4 Digital Signage Systems Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Outdoor digital signage

1.4.2 Indoor digital signage

1.4.3 Mobile digital signage

2 Global Digital Signage Systems Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Digital Signage Systems Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

