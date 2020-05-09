Global Digital Transformation Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Digital Transformation Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Transformation Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The increasing integration of marketing and technology is changing the business framework in many industries. Digital transformation is a cause that contributes towards the realignment of people, process, and technology, and it is increasingly being adopted as a means to gain a competitive edge.

These solutions comprise of digital transformation software and services. Digital software includes digital platforms, digital content and applications, integration platforms, analytics, the web, mobile, and social solutions. Digital transformation services include integration, consulting, implementation, and managed services.

Digital transformation is instrumental to the strategic decision making of most enterprise CXOs looking to implement the right third party platform such as the cloud, mobile, and big data.

Many IT manufacturers are reinventing their strategies to position themselves as suitable service providers. While they look to leverage existing client accounts, the market presents an attractive opportunity to explore several potential customers who are likely to embrace digital transformation in the next four years. IT service providers and technology consulting firms are likely to foray with tailored industry-specific strategies.

In 2017, the global Digital Transformation Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Accenture

Capgemini

Cognizant

IBM

Infosys

TCS

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Digital transformation software

Digital transformation services

Market segment by Application, split into

For people

For process

For technology

