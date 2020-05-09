Global Digitization IT Spending Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Digitization IT Spending market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digitization IT Spending market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The increasing need to improve customer experience and business sustainability has fueled the growth of digitization IT spending market. Digitization helps an organization reduce costs and improve business productivity. The digitization IT spending market is in its nascent stage.

The digitization IT spending market is highly competitive due to the presence of several international and regional providers. Competition in this market is projected to intensify during the forecast period as several IT companies and business consulting firms entering the market.

Businesses and governments globally have realized the potential benefits of digitization in the economic development. For instance, the Chinese government has taken measures like the inclusion of connectivity, cloud, and digitization goals. Also, the increased availability of affordable digital infrastructure are driving several organizations to spend more on digital technology.

In 2017, the global Digitization IT Spending market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Accenture

Capgemini

Cognizant

IBM

Infosys

TCS

Adobe

Alcatel-Lucent

Apple

AT&T

Atos

CGI

Cisco

CSC

Dell

Deloitte

EMC

EY

Fujitsu

Google

HCL

HP

iGate

KPMG

Microsoft

Oracle

PwC

Samsung

SAP

Tech Mahindra

Unisys

Verizon

Wipro

Xerox

Yahoo

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Text and images

Audio and video

Data

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

Retail/Wholesale

Healthcare

