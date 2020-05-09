Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1655720

Disaster recovery as a Service, also known as DRaaS, is a cloud-based service which protects companies from losing their critical data at the time of an eventuality. It is a process in which physical or virtual servers are hosted and replicated by an outside entity in order to provide backup process, where functions of a system are assumed by secondary system components as primary components become inaccessible, in the case of any hazard. Disaster Recovery as a Service strives to reduce downtime as well as any disruptions caused to the client, customers and other stakeholders of a business in the event of disasters. Disaster Recovery Services solutions provide more than data recovery protection services as they can replicate various infrastructures and applications of business processes in the organization and ensure optimum continuity of operations of a business. DRaas, for data recovery, can be employed in every organization whether it is small, medium or large without having any requirement of necessary expertise to configure and monitor a disaster recovery plan.

The global market for DRaaS is driven by the necessary requirement of backup services for organization?s data. Moreover, DRaaS is a fast recovery solution, cost effective and offers flexibility. It also offers automation capability service which enables optimum utilization of resources at low cost ensuring smooth flow of operations through its automated capabilities and enables scalable, reliable and secure solutions to the enterprises. The rate of implementation of these services in small and large enterprises alike is growing rapidly, thereby propelling the demand for these solutions. However, compatibility of specific applications in the cloud environment and dependence on DRaaS provider to implement the solution in the right manner and meet the desired objectives are some of the factors impeding the market growth.

Geographically, North America region presents good growth opportunities for DraaS solution providers on account of surge in adoption of new and emerging technologies and huge investments by the enterprises in cloud-based solutions.

In 2017, the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Veeam Software

Bluelock Privacy

Zerto

Windstream Communications

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Verizon

Sungard Availability Services

Infrascale Inc.

IBM

Dell

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Premises-to-Cloud

Cloud-to-Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Retail

Communication and Technology

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

Request for discount @ https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1655720

Table of Contents

Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS)

1.1 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market by Type

1.3.1 Premises-to-Cloud

1.3.2 Cloud-to-Cloud

1.4 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Government

1.4.2 Retail

1.4.3 Communication and Technology

1.4.4 Healthcare

1.4.5 BFSI

1.4.6 Manufacturing

1.4.7 Others

2 Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Browse Full Report With TOC @ https://www.researchtrades.com/report/global-disaster-recovery-as-a-service-draas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025/1655720

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Veeam Software

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Bluelock Privacy

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Zerto

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Windstream Communications

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Verizon

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Sungard Availability Services

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Infrascale Inc.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 IBM

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Dell

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS)

…