Global Display Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Display Packaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Display Packaging market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Display packaging is used to pack products for increasing their aesthetic value by adding innovative packaging designs and packaging solutions such as point-of-purchase (POP), point of sale (POS), and free-standing display units (FSDUs). It is also referred as the packaging provided to retailers by the manufacturers in a ready-to-sell form. Display packaging eliminates the requirement for packing and repacking of the products when it is being placed for sale on the retail shelf.

As the primary food packaging is flexible in nature, the need for additional protection influences the demand for secondary packaging. Secondary packaging is being developed with?innovative packaging?solutions to increase the aesthetic appeal of the product. Innovative packaging solutions attract more consumers by improving the product display. The growing working population and the increasing demand for processed and packaged food is contributing towards the adoption of packaging boxes such as?corrugated boxes.

The display packaging market is significantly fragmented owing to the presence of many international, regional, and domestic manufacturers. Due to the intense competition among the players, small players are offering customized solutions at competitive prices to compete with the large players. Key players dominate the retail display packaging market in terms of quality and features. Display packaging manufactures compete intensely in terms of price, volume, production capacity, technological innovations, and product quality. manufacturers in the retail display packaging market are focusing on expanding their geographical reach by M&A and launching new innovative products.

Developing countries such as India, China, Australia, and South Africa are witnessing exponential growth in the organized retail sector. Organized retail provides wide range of products and convenience to shop under one roof. The increasing disposable income and fast-paced lifestyles and work schedules are supporting the consumer?s choice for convenient and value-for-money products, triggering the consumer preference of buying products from supermarkets and hypermarkets. The growing organized retail sector is identified to be one of the key trends contributing towards the growth of the display packaging market.

In 2017, the global Display Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

DS Smith

International Paper

Mondi

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco Products Company

Astron Bulk Packaging

Bay Cities

Baird Display

C&B Display Packaging

CaroCon

Deufol

Excel Display and Packaging

Glama Pak

Grant Austin Packaging

Greenfield Creations

MBC Products and Services

Westkey Graphics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Flap packaging

Packaging with automatically closed bottom

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Pharmacy

