Global Distributed Performance and Availability Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Distributed Performance and Availability Management Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Distributed Performance and Availability Management Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

APM software helps organizations monitor, detect, analyze, manage, report, and resolve performance issues of applications. The software ensures that applications perform well and meet user expectations. APM software is also known as distributed performance and availability management software. It provides full visibility into the heterogeneous database of an organization such as structured query language server, My SQL, and MS Access and helps clarify the nature of the heterogeneous distributed database.?

Distributed performance and availability management software are used to analyze real-time and historical data to assess application performance. The analysts have estimated factors such as the growing need for visibility into businesses process will aid in the growth of this market during the forecast period. To acquire visibility into the performance of applications, organizations are increasingly adopting distributed performance and availability management software. This software helps enterprises monitor, detect, and identify the aberrant behavior of applications across hardware and software infrastructure. Additionally, it provides greater visibility into the service-oriented architecture, which helps in deploying new business solutions. Moreover, this software allows the tracking of mobile user sessions in real-time and provides information related to mobile app performance and its impact on business.

The global distributed performance and availability management software market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of both multinational and regional manufacturers. Established manufacturers are likely to acquire smaller manufacturers to expand their product portfolio and increase their market share. The vendor competition is expected to intensify due to the increase in product and service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.

North America dominated the market and is expected to hold more than 50% of the market share for the next several years. The US and Canada are the highest adopters of distributed performance and availability management software in North America because of the increasing use of mobile applications and smart devices.

In 2017, the global Distributed Performance and Availability Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

CA Technologies

Compuware (Dynatrace)

HP

IBM

AppDynamics

BMC Software

Dell

ManageEngine

Microsoft

Nastel Technologies

New Relic

Oracle

Riverbed

SecurActive

SmartBear Software

SolarWinds

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based distributed performance and availability management software

On-premises distributed performance and availability management software

Market segment by Application, split into

Databases

Network infrastructure

Physical and virtual infrastructure

Customer experience

Cloud environments

