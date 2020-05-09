Global Distribution Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Distribution Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Distribution Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Distribution software provides broad visibility across the entire organization, and delivers unparalleled control in managing thousands of transactions, suppliers, and customers while simultaneously tracking millions of inventory items. This software is largely adopted across many distribution industries, including auto and truck parts, building materials, chemical supplies, electrical goods, electronics, food and beverage, fasteners, general wholesale, industrial machinery, irrigation systems and parts, janitorial and sanitation, medical and dental supplies, paper and packaging materials, restaurant equipment and supplies, and safety products.

Due to the factors such as low maintenance costs, less dependency on in-house IT personnel, limited requirements for?hardware?infrastructure, easier and faster implementation of IT solutions, and no licensing costs, there is an increasing adoption of the cloud-based distribution software. Additonally, the cloud-based distribution software also offers multiple advantages including minimal operational expenses, easy accessibility, reduced upfront costs, and short processing time which helps businesses to concentrate on developing their core competencies. Moreover, it also enables organizations to access data and services remotely through a web browser without the need to install and manage the software.

The global distribution software market is fragmented with the presence of many small regional manufacturers and large multinational manufacturers and is intensely competitive. The major manufacturers in the software market are recognized based on their high market visibility, market penetration, and strong market momentum. During the forecast period, the established manufacturers will likely acquire smaller manufacturers to expand their product portfolio and increase market shares.

In 2017, the global Distribution Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

