Global DM in Automotive Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global DM in Automotive market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global DM in Automotive market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The digital revolution has made its presence felt in areas such as healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. A large amount of data and new computing techniques, artificial intelligence, automation, additive technologies, and HMI have changed the face of manufacturing. DM changes each and everything in the manufacturing process, be it supply chain, R&D, operations, sales, marketing, services, or factory operations. Digital connectivity has become indispensable for designers, managers, workers, and end-users.

The adoption of DM will help automotive manufacturers smoothen the flow of product and plant information during different processes. Additionally, digital manufacturing also helps in the validation of robotics and automation programs and speed up the factory manufacturing process. Furthermore, the adoption of DM provides real-time access to product lifecycle data which eases the production process and also helps companies achieve high return of investment and develop products of superior quality.

Characterized by the presence of a large number of PLM software manufacturers, the DM market in the automotive industry appears to be fragmented. Since all manufacturers compete to gain significant revenue shares, the competitive environment is intense. To gain a competitive edge and enhance their customer base, manufacturers have started focusing on enhancing their market potential through different innovative strategies and M&A. One of the major manufacturers Autodesk, has a wide product portfolio and enhanced geographical presence and provides innovative and engaging design software and services.

In 2017, the global DM in Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Autodesk

Dassault Syst?mes

Siemens PLM Software

Bentley Systems

CAD Schroer

Open Factory 3D

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Production process

Automation programs

Supply chain

R&D

Operations

Sales

Marketing

Services

Factory operations

