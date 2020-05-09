Global DM In Electrical and Electronics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global DM In Electrical and Electronics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global DM In Electrical and Electronics market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

DM is one of the emerging PLM solutions in the world. The adoption of DM allows the engineers to create a virtual environment of the manufacturing process starting from product definition to manufacturing. It creates digital models of tools, assembly lines, work centers, plant layout, and resources. DM provides simulation, visualization, analytics, and collaboration to develop and manufacture products. DM smoothens the flow of product and plant information without hampering consistency in product designing during a change in processes.

One of the major trends in the DM market is the growing focus on mobile applications such as manufacturing 360 and Tecnomatix 360. PLM manufacturers, such as PTC, have applications such as Windchill mobile; however, they do not have DM-specific applications like Siemens. These types of applications augment the mobility and ease of use of DM software across diverse locations. It is anticipated that most of the major players in the?PLM industry?will offer DM-specific mobile applications during the forecast period.

The DM market in the electrical and electronics is extremely fragmented with the presence of several PLM software manufacturers. Many electronics distributors have started to improve their market potential through various innovative strategies and mergers and acquisitions. The presence of many open-source manufacturers in the market is posing a serious threat to the commercial manufacturers, further intensifying the competitive scenario in the electrical engineering market.

In 2017, the global DM In Electrical and Electronics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Autodesk

Mentor Graphics

Siemens PLM Software

Dassault Syst?mes

PTC

CAD Schroer

Open Factory 3D

Bentley

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electrical types

Electronic types

Market segment by Application, split into

manufacturing planning

simulation

quality check

NC programming

