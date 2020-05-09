Global DM Market Size, Status And Forecast 2025
This report studies the global DM market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global DM market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Digital manufacturing software is a sub segment of product lifecycle management software. It improves overall production efficiency by defining the optimization of the manufacturing process, managing data during the product development cycle, and supporting effective collaboration in the organization.
DM software provides and supports process planning, factory modeling, visualization and simulation of operations, human factor analysis, and collaborative communication. Industries such as the automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense, consumer process goods, and utility industries use DM software.?
Evolution of Direct Digital Manufacturing will let the usage of DM continue to increase in the coming years.
In 2017, the global DM market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Autodesk?
Dassault Syst?mes
Mentor Graphics
PTC
Siemens PLM Software
Accenture
Cogiscan
SIMUL8
Tata Technologies
Taylor Scheduling Software
TCS
Visual Components
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Planning
Factory modeling
Visualization and simulation of operations
Human factor analysis
Collaborative communication
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing process
Managing data
Supporting effective collaboration
Table of Contents
