Global Document-Centric Collaboration Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Document-Centric Collaboration Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Document-centric collaboration is a part of enterprise content management (ECM) that supports the project team in an organization by providing document sharing and continuous workflow facilities.

Document-centric collaboration solution holds a complete history of records, and stores all linked comments and activities around each document. ?These tools offer organizations with a document-centric collaboration capability, permitting users to tag documents and add comments pertaining to the content. This is driving many companies to choose document collaboration tools over?e-mails. Also, the document-centric collaboration software improves and quickens interactions among people, thus, allowing teams in organizations to access related business information more quickly in real-time.

The global document-centric collaboration software market consists of many small and large manufacturers and is highly fragmented. Numerous manufacturers in the market have set up a strong presence in the global market. The competition has risen due to the increased demand for document-centric collaboration software among large enterprises and SMEs. Also, the market provides growth opportunities for manufacturers, regardless of their market size. Players with well-known brand names and recognized capabilities are expected to target major enterprises due to their capability to cater to standardized communication requirements.

In 2017, the global Document-Centric Collaboration Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM

Microsoft

OpenText

Dell

5i Solutions

ACCELLION

Alfresco Software

Box

CIGNEX Datamatics

Huddle

Intralinks

Newgen Software

Savvydox

SpringCM

Workshare

Xait

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Legal

Healthcare

Telecommunication

