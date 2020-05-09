Global Document Management and Storage Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Document Management and Storage Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Document Management and Storage Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1655734

The document management and storage services industry helps firms streamline their document processing requirements ? they offer convenient and secure storage options for hard copy records, convert paper records to electronic ones, and provide document shredding services. Enlisting the services of document management service providers helps businesses benefit from the resultant reduction in costs, improvement in sales efficiency (as information processing is made easy), greater security, and better compliance.

About 65% of the market was managed by in-house document solutions in developing countries. This can be attributed mainly to buyers’ apprehensions regarding the loss of control over the document management process. Additionally, storage in offsite facilities might result in increased security risks for buyers.

For instance, in December 2012, a Fortune 100 financial company was fined US$750,000 for failing to maintain records for millions of e-mails. This strict regulatory environment is serving as a growth driver for this market as organizations are focusing on reducing compliance and storage costs to remain competitive in the market and avoid penalties/fines.

In 2017, the global Document Management and Storage Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Iron Mountain

ARC

Access

Shred-it

Restore

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Paper records

Electronic records

Market segment by Application, split into

Online

Retailing

Request for discount @ https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1655734

Table of Contents

Global Document Management and Storage Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Document Management and Storage Services

1.1 Document Management and Storage Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Document Management and Storage Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Document Management and Storage Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Document Management and Storage Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Paper records

1.3.2 Electronic records

1.4 Document Management and Storage Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Online

1.4.2 Retailing

2 Global Document Management and Storage Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Document Management and Storage Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Browse Full Report With TOC @ https://www.researchtrades.com/report/global-document-management-and-storage-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025/1655734

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Iron Mountain

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Document Management and Storage Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 ARC

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Document Management and Storage Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Access

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Document Management and Storage Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Shred-it

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Document Management and Storage Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Restore

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Document Management and Storage Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Document Management and Storage Services Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Document Management and Storage Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Document Management and Storage Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Document Management and Storage Services in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Document Management and Storage Services

…