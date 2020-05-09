Global Document Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Document Outsourcing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Document Outsourcing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In the era of digitalization and information economy, organizations adopt IT solutions for the effective management of large volumes of unorganized enterprise documents. Document management solutions are designed to manage routine files and paper-based documents through digital ECM systems. organizations require quick access to enterprise files and information to streamline workflow and remain competitive in the domestic and international markets. Document management outsourcing services are gaining popularity in the document management business as many firms face difficulties to manage in-house document management software solutions. In-house document management systems require upfront investment to install software and hardware to run document management applications. Organizations also need to spend on IT department such as skilled IT professionals and IT support services to manage in-house document management systems.?

To reduce the in-house cost of IT services and to boost their operational efficiencies, organizations regularly outsource their document management systems to third parties. Document management solution providers offer innovative technologies to firms maintaining multi-businesses in various industry verticals. Moreover, organizations are required to adhere to the regulatory norms and compliance guidelines such as HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996) to protect personal data stored in database management systems, which can be eliminated by outsourcing their document management requirements. This need for cost reduction, efficiency, and adherence to compliance and regulatory standards will have a positive impact on the growth of the?document management outsourcing?market.

Due to the entry of a number of start-up firms and existing IT outsourcing firms into the market, the level of vendor competition is fierce. Since there is a radical shift among organizations to transform their document management systems completely, manufacturers will have a huge opportunity to augment their hold over the market. This will lead to the market witnessing the entry of several new?document outsourcing companies, which will further intensify the level of vendor competition in the market.

In 2017, the global Document Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Canon

HP

Lexmark International

Ricoh

Xerox

ABBYY

Accenture

American Reprographic Company (ARC) Document Solutions

Cirrato

Cortado

Epson

Hyland

Konica Minolta

Levi Ray and Shoup

Swiss Post

Toshiba

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Onsite contracted services

Statement printing services

DPO (document process outsourcing) services

Market segment by Application, split into

Unorganized enterprise documents

Application 2

..