Global Lip Care Packaging Market: Listing Product Drawbacks 2027

The growing importance of presentable appearance and grooming among urban class, for having a positive impression in the professional world, has created considerable opportunities for cosmetics market. This trend of personal grooming among working men and women with high standard of living is contributing to the packaging requirements of cosmetic products such as lip care packaging. Lip care packaging market has launched various innovative lip care packaging products which appeal to the aesthetic sense of customers, ultimately leading to increase in sales. The incorporation of customization options and bio-material packaging has created a new segment in the lip care packaging market by attracting new customers and brand owners.

Lip Care Packaging Market- Market Dynamics:

Cosmetics packaging manufacturers are finding ways to offer packaging solution that specifically addresses the wide product range available in the lip care market segment. Owing to the nature of lip care products, lip care packaging has to give prime importance to packaging functions such as showcasing of products, communicating information about product specifications, communicating brand value and enhancing the visual appeal of the product on retail shelves. One of the major factor promoting the growth of lip care packaging market is the increase in per capita disposable income among people in emerging economies.

The trend of personal grooming is not only popular among young population but also catching up with people from all generations. Either be it an elderly or an adult, self-grooming is prevalent among all. Another factor promoting the lip care packaging market is the increased variety of organic and natural lip care products in the market especially appealing to health conscious people. However, low physical stability of plastic tubes restrains the lip care packaging market as low density plastics such as LLDPE, have the tendency to crack or tear due to recurrent usage. Moreover, the chemicals used in production of lip care products acts as a barrier for the lip care packaging market.

The global lip care packaging market is witnessing developments in terms of design and functionality of packaging. Lip care packaging tubes with friendly end compartment are new phenomena introduced by few packaging manufacturers. The lip care packaging tubes have a compartment in the tubes called the friendly end which contains lesser amount of the lip care paste. The innovative design has enabled lip care consumers to share lip balms among friends by reducing the chances of transferring germs to one another.

Lip Care Packaging Market- Market Segmentation:

The lip care packaging market can be segmented on the basis of packaging type, material type and applicator type. On the basis of packaging type, the lip care packaging market can be segmented into lip care tubes, lip care tins, lip care bottles and lip care jars. On the basis of material type, the lip care packaging market can be segmented into paperboard, plastic, glass and metal. Plastic is majorly used due to its inexpensive nature and easy availability. On the basis of applicator type, the lip care packaging market can be segmented into roll-ons and brushes.

Lip Care Packaging Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the lip care packaging market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Europe is the leading market segment in the global lip care packaging market. However, due to increased demand in China and India, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a healthy growth rate over the forecast period of 2017-2025. North America is expected to grow at a steady rate, whereas MEA is expected to have a significant growth over the forecasted period due to governmental regulations and economic labor rates.

Lip Care Packaging Market- Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the lip care packaging market are Arminak & Associates LLC, Park Tech A/S, The Packaging Company, HCP Packaging Co. Ltd., Eastar Cosmetic Packaging, and IMS Ningbo Limited.

The report offers an accurate evaluation of the market through detailed qualitative insights and verifiable projections about market size. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

