Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Fine Arts Logistics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Fine Arts Logistics market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1655737

Fine arts logistics includes transportation, packaging, storage, and import clearance of fine arts collectibles, such as arts, paintings, antiques, and sculptures.

The demand for fine arts logistics services is high because the private sales of fine arts products through dealers and galleries was strong. Art dealers and galleries will continue to grow during the projected period because fine art galleries enhance the brand value of the arts products. UAE, South Korea, India, and Japan are the major countries witnessing a rising demand for these fine arts products.

The Americas generated a total art sales of more than USD 14 billion, which in turn, fueled the need for fine arts logistics in countries such as the US. The US has more than 14,500 galleries and art dealers. The market will continue to grow in this region during the next few years due to the increasing trade of fine arts such as collector pieces, artworks, and antiques into North America.

In 2017, the global Fine Arts Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Agility

DHL

DB Schenker

KUEHNE + NAGEL

Rhenus Logistics

DMS Global Event Logistics

SITE EVENT LOGISTICS

Chaucer Logistics Group

SOS Global Express

EFI Logistics

Charles Kendall

ACME Global Logistics

Senator International

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transportation

Packaging

Storage

Import Clearance

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Art Dealers and Galleries

Auction Houses

Museum and Art Fair

Other

Request for discount @ https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1655737

Table of Contents

Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Fine Arts Logistics

1.1 Fine Arts Logistics Market Overview

1.1.1 Fine Arts Logistics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Fine Arts Logistics Market by Type

1.3.1 Transportation

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Storage

1.3.4 Import Clearance

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Fine Arts Logistics Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Art Dealers and Galleries

1.4.2 Auction Houses

1.4.3 Museum and Art Fair

1.4.4 Other

2 Global Fine Arts Logistics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Fine Arts Logistics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Browse Full Report With TOC @ https://www.researchtrades.com/report/global-fine-arts-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025/1655737

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Agility

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Fine Arts Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 DHL

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Fine Arts Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 DB Schenker

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Fine Arts Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 KUEHNE + NAGEL

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Fine Arts Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Rhenus Logistics

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Fine Arts Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 DMS Global Event Logistics

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Fine Arts Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 SITE EVENT LOGISTICS

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Fine Arts Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Chaucer Logistics Group

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Fine Arts Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 SOS Global Express

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Fine Arts Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 EFI Logistics

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Fine Arts Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Charles Kendall

3.12 ACME Global Logistics

3.13 Senator International

4 Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Fine Arts Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Fine Arts Logistics in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Fine Arts Logistics

…..