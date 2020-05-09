Global Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1655739

Biometrics involves the authentication and identification of an individual on the basis of one or more unique biological traits such as fingerprint, facial, iris, voice, and vein recognition. Furthermore, biometric technologies are considered to be more reliable when compared with authentication via numeric codes and physical devices.

The non-AFIS segment will account for almost 90% of the total market share and will dominate fingerprint biometrics in the VAR market throughout the forecast period. Since non-AFIS systems facilitate secure employee monitoring, time and attendance management, and access control, they are widely used by enterprises. The rising adoption of non-AFIS technology in the automotive industry and its increasing implementation in public areas will have a positive impact on the growth of this market segment.

Owing to the increasing adoption of biometric fingerprints among end-users in the region, the Americas accounted for approximately 38% of the total market share. The growing need for security will lead to increased government spending on fingerprint biometric technology. Additionally, the rise in adoption of fingerprint recognition technology in airports for e-passports and visas will contribute to the growth of the biometric security systems industry in the next four years.

In 2017, the global Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Fulcrum Biometrics

Delaney Secure

Neurotechnology

360 Biometrics

AKSA Solution Development

AutoStar Technologies

Bayometric

Bromba Biometrics

California Peripherals and Components

Digital Data Systems

DYDEX-HS

Eyenetwatch

Market segment by Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-AFIS Technology

AFIS Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Government Organizations

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Request for discount @ https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1655739

Table of Contents

Global Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR

1.1 Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Market Overview

1.1.1 Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Market by Type

1.3.1 Non-AFIS Technology

1.3.2 AFIS Technology

1.4 Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Government Organizations

1.4.2 Large Enterprises

1.4.3 SMEs

2 Global Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Browse Full Report With TOC @ https://www.researchtrades.com/report/global-fingerprint-biometrics-in-var-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025/1655739

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Fulcrum Biometrics

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Delaney Secure

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Neurotechnology

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 360 Biometrics

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 AKSA Solution Development

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 AutoStar Technologies

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Bayometric

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Bromba Biometrics

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 California Peripherals and Components

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Digital Data Systems

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 DYDEX-HS

3.12 Eyenetwatch

4 Global Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Fingerprint Biometrics in VAR

…