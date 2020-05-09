Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Size, Status And Forecast 2025
This report studies the global Finished Vehicles Logistics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Finished Vehicles Logistics market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Finished vehicles logistics involves activities such as yard management, port processing, claims management, and inspection that are performed when a vehicle leaves the factory to the point it reaches the dealer. The finished vehicles logistics market is segmented based on transportation mode, which includes road, rail, sea, and air.
Governments are increasingly investing in the development of road infrastructure and in the implementation of intelligent transportation system (ITS) that will reduce traffic congestions and advance the toll collection process on highways. The increasing demand for both the international and national auto haulers will contribute to the growth of this segment in the vehicles logistics market.
Owing to the growth of the automotive industry and the increasing number of vehicle models produced in APAC, this region will be the major revenue contributor to the finished vehicles logistics market. Countries such as India and China are the major manufacturers and exporters of the automotive industry in this region.
In 2017, the global Finished Vehicles Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
APL Logistics
CEVA Logistics
GEFCO
Sevatas
Jack Cooper
OMSAN Logistics
Japan Post
CargoTel
INFORM
Ekol
Yusen Logistics
MetroGistics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Road
Rail
Sea
Air
Market segment by Application, split into
Supply Business
Distribution Business
Other
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of Finished Vehicles Logistics
1.1 Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Overview
1.1.1 Finished Vehicles Logistics Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Finished Vehicles Logistics Market by Type
1.3.1 Road
1.3.2 Rail
1.3.3 Sea
1.3.4 Air
1.4 Finished Vehicles Logistics Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Supply Business
1.4.2 Distribution Business
1.4.3 Other
2 Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 APL Logistics
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Finished Vehicles Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 CEVA Logistics
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Finished Vehicles Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 GEFCO
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Finished Vehicles Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Sevatas
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Finished Vehicles Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Jack Cooper
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Finished Vehicles Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 OMSAN Logistics
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Finished Vehicles Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Japan Post
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Finished Vehicles Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 CargoTel
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Finished Vehicles Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 INFORM
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Finished Vehicles Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Ekol
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Finished Vehicles Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Yusen Logistics
3.12 MetroGistics
4 Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Finished Vehicles Logistics in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Finished Vehicles Logistics
…