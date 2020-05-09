Global FinTech Investment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global FinTech Investment market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global FinTech Investment market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Financial technology (FinTech or fintech) is the new technology and innovation that aims to compete with traditional financial methods in the delivery of financial services. FinTech is a new industry that uses technology to improve activities in finance.

The P2P lending segment accounted for more than 56% of the market share and is expected to retain its market leadership. P2P lending is among the most used models by borrowers, and it includes entities like borrowers, P2P lending platforms, and investors in the market, and offers clear visibility in terms of the level of risk attached to the investments.

The Americas dominated the market, accounting for more than 79% of the market share. In this region, the traditional financial services are at risk as there is a vast number of new technology-enabled entrants. This region is also expected to witness a huge number of partnerships, acquisitions, and competition during the forecast period. Many start-ups have started offering student loans and other types of financing through various FinTech platforms. This is anticipated to increase the deal volumes of investment in the Americas during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global FinTech Investment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Oscar

Qufenqi

Wealthfront

ZhongAn

Atom Bank

Avant

Funding Circle

Klarna

Kreditech

OurCrowd

WeCash

H2 Ventures

KPMG

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Crowdfunding

Peer-to-peer Lending

Online Acquiring and Mobile Wallets

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

