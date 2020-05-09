Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size, Status And Forecast 2025
This report studies the global Fleet Management Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Fleet Management Systems market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Request Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1655746
Fleet (vehicle) management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics (tracking and diagnostics), driver management, speed management, fuel management and health and safety management.
As per the geographic analysis, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of fleet management technologies, majorly for commercial vehicles in this region. North America constitutes of developed economies, such as the US and Canada. These countries are significantly advanced in terms of technology and its application deployments. Moreover, government regulations, policies, and mandates for the different applications of fleet management are expected to drive the market growth in North America.
The managed services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of outsourced managed services. Integrated facility management, consultancy, and round-the-clock help desk are some of the upcoming managed services required by fleet operators. Moreover, it has become difficult for companies to focus on core business processes and support various other functions, which in turn, increases the significance of managed services. These services offer technical skills that are required to maintain and update the software in the fleet management ecosystem.
In 2017, the global Fleet Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Omnitracs
Trimble
Fleetmatics
Alphabet
Telenav
Arvento
Teletrac
EMKAY
Gurtam
ARI
FleetCor
Navman Wireless
TomTom
I.D. Systems
AssetWorks
BSM Wireless
E6GPS
Mike Albert
Microlise
Etrans
Wiesless Matrix
Scania Fleet
Transcore
Transics
Blue Tree
Fleetboard
Inosat
Tracker SA
Zonar
Dynafleet
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Operational Fleet Monitoring and Management
Vehicle Dispatch
Driver Scheduling
Asset Tracking
Condition Based Maintenance
Security and Safety Management
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Logistics and Transportation
Public Transportation
Request for discount @ https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1655746
Table of Contents
Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Fleet Management Systems
1.1 Fleet Management Systems Market Overview
1.1.1 Fleet Management Systems Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Fleet Management Systems Market by Type
1.3.1 Operational Fleet Monitoring and Management
1.3.2 Vehicle Dispatch
1.3.3 Driver Scheduling
1.3.4 Asset Tracking
1.3.5 Condition Based Maintenance
1.3.6 Security and Safety Management
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Fleet Management Systems Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Logistics and Transportation
1.4.2 Public Transportation
2 Global Fleet Management Systems Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Fleet Management Systems Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Browse Full Report With TOC @ https://www.researchtrades.com/report/global-fleet-management-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025/1655746
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Omnitracs
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Trimble
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Fleetmatics
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Alphabet
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Telenav
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Arvento
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Teletrac
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 EMKAY
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Gurtam
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 ARI
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Fleet Management Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 FleetCor
3.12 Navman Wireless
3.13 TomTom
3.14 I.D. Systems
3.15 AssetWorks
3.16 BSM Wireless
3.17 E6GPS
3.18 Mike Albert
3.19 Microlise
3.20 Etrans
3.21 Wiesless Matrix
3.22 Scania Fleet
3.23 Transcore
3.24 Transics
3.25 Blue Tree
3.26 Fleetboard
3.27 Inosat
3.28 Tracker SA
3.29 Zonar
3.30 Dynafleet
4 Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Fleet Management Systems in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Fleet Management Systems
…