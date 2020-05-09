Global Flexible Packaging Adhesives Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Flexible Packaging Adhesives Technology market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Flexible Packaging Adhesives Technology market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Flexible packaging adhesives are used as bonding agents in flexible packaging. Their characteristics include clarity, strength, and resistance to heat and humidity. Based on the technology used in their production, flexible packaging adhesives can be segmented as water-based, solvent-based, hot-melt, solvent-free, and others.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a key consumer of packaging adhesives over the forecast period owing to numerous technological innovations such as the hot-melt technology, which is designed to enhance the productivity of packaging adhesives. The key industry participants are also involved in the development of innovative adhesive products through R&D and technical expertise, which in turn is expected to drive the flexible packaging adhesives solutions.

In 2017, the global Flexible Packaging Adhesives Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Bostik

Lubrizol

BASF

DSM

Hunstman

3M

Eastman

Evonik

Ashland

Wacker Chemicals

Dow Chemical Company

Morchem

Inktech

Mitsui Chemicals

Sika

ExxonMobil Chemical

Joyachem

Avery Dennison

Chemline India Ltd

Shanghai KangDa New Materials

Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot-Melt

Solvent-Free

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Food Packaging

Medical Packaging

Cosmetics (Personal Care) Packaging

Other

