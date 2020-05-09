Global Flip Classroom Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Flip Classroom market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Flip Classroom market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Flipped learning is a hybrid model that combines aspects of traditional learning and blended learning. This model encourages students to take technology-aided lectures outside of the classroom through videos and simulations. Lessons taken in advance by students allow the classroom time to be allocated for group activities and handling subject related queries, resulting in enhanced student performance. Educational institutions are deploying flipped learning models by installing lecture capture solutions and delivery solutions such as LMSs (learning management systems).

The software segment is the biggest revenue contributor to the flip classroom market holding 55% of the overall market. This growth is because educational institutions are adopting new methods of teaching, and they need software programs to accompany these methods. Also, there has been a huge demand for video lecture platforms. These platforms allow teachers to create their own learning content.

The K-12 segment of the flip classroom market is predicted to provide greater revenue opportunities during the forecast period. This is because governments, as well as academic industry worldwide, are focusing on cognitive skill development of students during the initial years of education.

APAC is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of close to 43% in the global flip classroom market. With ongoing efforts on the digitization of education, the region is generating substantial business opportunities for flip learning product and service providers in this region.

In 2017, the global Flip Classroom market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Cisco

Dell

Adobe

Desire2Learn

Echo360

Panopto

OpenEye

Saba Software

Schoology

TechSmith

Aptara

Articulate

City & Guilds

Crestron Electronics

Haiku Learning

Mediacore

N2N Services

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Software

Hardware

Services

Higher Education

K-12

