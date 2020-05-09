Global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe (FISH Probe) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe (FISH Probe) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe (FISH Probe) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

FISH probe is a molecular diagnostic technique that utilizes labeled DNA probes to either detect or confirm gene or abnormalities in the chromosome.

The clinical procedures segment was the largest revenue contributing sector in the market and is likely to continue its market dominance over the next few years. The growth of this sector is attributed to improvements in health infrastructure, which leads to a rise in the number of diagnostic centers and health services. On the basis of service providers, the clinical procedures are segmented into hospital-based laboratories, stand-alone laboratories, and clinic-based laboratories. Most clinical laboratory services gather, interpret, and deliver precise information to physicians at the right time and also help in easing out the diagnostics process and save cost and time.

In terms of geography, the Americas is anticipated to lead the market over the next few years. The growth of this market in the region is attributed to the presence of several well-established vendors in the region such as Mirus Bio, Perkin Elmer, BioDot, and Biosearch Technologies. Moreover, the increasing cases of cancer in the region has resulted in an increase in the number of cancer diagnoses, which, in turn, will contribute to this market?s growth in the region.

In 2017, the global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe (FISH Probe) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

