Global N-Methyl-Pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Revenue, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Trends 2019 – 2025

The global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered :

BASF (Germany)

Mitsubishi

Chemical (Japan)

Londellbasell (Netherlands)

Ashland (US)

Dupont (US)

Eastman (US)

Changxin Chemical (China)

MYI Chemical (China)

Ruian Chemical (China)

Yuneng Chemical (China)

Rida Bio-Technology (China)

Guangming Chemicals (China)

Jinlong Chemical (China)

Segment by Regions :

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type :

Electronic Grade

General Grade

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4)

1.2 N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Electronic Grade

1.2.3 General Grade

1.3 N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Segment by Application

1.3.1 N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Paints and Coatings

1.3.5 Petrochemical Processing

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Size

1.4.1 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

About Research Trades

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.The research encompasses information gathered and examined by subject-matter experts, laying down growth opportunities and developmental strategies for enterprises. These reports not only furnish latest market trends across various domains and industry verticals across all geographical regions, but also provide competitive intelligence, future estimations, and industry advancements.Qualitative as well as quantitative data presented in the reports spans sectors such as food & beverages, chemicals, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, electronics, and so on.

Our services aim at offering ethical reports at an economical rate to enable the customer’s growth and thus develop a healthy relationship with the clientele. In addition, our goal is to offer impeccable data solutions and continuous support to business organizations.

Contact info

Email: [email protected] Call us: +1 6269994607 / +91 7507349866 Skype ID: researchtradescon Web: www.researchtrades.com