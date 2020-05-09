Global Natural and Organic Tampons Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Global Natural and Organic Tampons Market

An organic tampon is made of organic cotton and is free of any chemicals. It comes with an applicator that is made of bioplastic material. Natural and organic tampons come under Class II of medical devices under FDA and CE regulations in the US and Europe, and are manufactured under strong guidelines by the vendors in the particular region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bodywise

Seventh Generation

The Honest Company

Maxim Hygiene

Organy

ALYK

BON

MedAltus

NutraMarks

OI The Organic Initiative

Time of the Month

TOM ORGANIC

Veeda USA

There have been instances of signs of early puberty among girls as young as seven. Some of the major reasons for early puberty include unhealthy food habits, obesity, and stress. An average woman may have approximately 400 menstrual cycles in her lifetime. Women who reach puberty at a young age go through even more number of cycles and use higher amounts of feminine hygiene products. This drives the demand for various products such as organic tampons. Furthermore, there is a notable rise in awareness of health and hygiene among women when compared with the last decade.

The global Natural and Organic Tampons market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Natural and Organic Tampons volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural and Organic Tampons market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Regular: 6-9g

Super: 9-12g

Super Plus: 12-15g

Segment by Application

30 Ages

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Natural and Organic Tampons Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Natural and Organic Tampons

1.2 Natural and Organic Tampons Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Natural and Organic Tampons Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Regular: 6-9g

1.2.3 Super: 9-12g

1.2.4 Super Plus: 12-15g

1.3 Natural and Organic Tampons Segment by Application

1.3.1 Natural and Organic Tampons Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 30 Ages

1.4 Global Natural and Organic Tampons Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Natural and Organic Tampons Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Natural and Organic Tampons Market Size

1.5.1 Global Natural and Organic Tampons Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Natural and Organic Tampons Production (2014-2025)

…………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Natural and Organic Tampons Business

7.1 Bodywise

7.1.1 Bodywise Natural and Organic Tampons Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Natural and Organic Tampons Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bodywise Natural and Organic Tampons Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Seventh Generation

7.2.1 Seventh Generation Natural and Organic Tampons Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Natural and Organic Tampons Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Seventh Generation Natural and Organic Tampons Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 The Honest Company

7.3.1 The Honest Company Natural and Organic Tampons Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Natural and Organic Tampons Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 The Honest Company Natural and Organic Tampons Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Maxim Hygiene

7.4.1 Maxim Hygiene Natural and Organic Tampons Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Natural and Organic Tampons Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Maxim Hygiene Natural and Organic Tampons Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Organy

7.5.1 Organy Natural and Organic Tampons Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Natural and Organic Tampons Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Organy Natural and Organic Tampons Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ALYK

7.6.1 ALYK Natural and Organic Tampons Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Natural and Organic Tampons Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ALYK Natural and Organic Tampons Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 BON

7.7.1 BON Natural and Organic Tampons Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Natural and Organic Tampons Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 BON Natural and Organic Tampons Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 MedAltus

7.8.1 MedAltus Natural and Organic Tampons Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Natural and Organic Tampons Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 MedAltus Natural and Organic Tampons Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 NutraMarks

7.9.1 NutraMarks Natural and Organic Tampons Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Natural and Organic Tampons Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 NutraMarks Natural and Organic Tampons Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 OI The Organic Initiative

7.10.1 OI The Organic Initiative Natural and Organic Tampons Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Natural and Organic Tampons Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 OI The Organic Initiative Natural and Organic Tampons Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Time of the Month

7.12 TOM ORGANIC

7.13 Veeda USA

Continued…..

