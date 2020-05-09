Global Oatmeal Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Global Oatmeal Market

Oatmeal is made of hulled oat grains – groats – that have either been milled (ground), steel-cut, or rolled. Ground oats are also called “white oats”. Steel-cut oats are known as “coarse oatmeal” or “Irish oatmeal” or “pinhead oats”. Rolled oats can be either thick or thin, and may be “old-fashioned”, or “quick”, or “instant”.

Oatmeal is a type of grain which is mainly consumed as a healthy breakfast all over the world. Easy availability, affordability, rising awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle, and health benefits associated with oatmeal have contributed to its growing acceptance among consumers. Oatmeal also help people lose weight and keep a good shape. More and more people enjoy the light diet which come from oatmeal and others.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Mills

Kellogg

Nestle

Quaker Oats Company

Weetabix

Attune Foods

Avena Foods

Blue Lake Milling

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods

POST CONSUMER BRANDS

Richardson International

Sturm Foods

thinkThin

The global Oatmeal market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oatmeal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oatmeal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Instant Food

Raw Oatmeal

Segment by Application

Health Care Food

Functional Food

Fast Food

Other

