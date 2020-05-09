Global Parkinson’S Disease Therapeutics Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2018 to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market (by drug class (carbidopa/levodopa, dopamine receptor agonists, mao, comt inhibitors, anticholinergics), distribution channel (hospital, retailer pharmacies, online pharmacies), end-user (hospitals, clinics)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics growth factors.

The forecast Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Parkinson’s disease is a long-term degenerative disorder of the nervous system that mainly affects the nerve cells in the brain. The symptoms such as dementia, anxiety, and depression generally come on slowly over time. Other symptoms of this disease are improper motor movements, muscle stiffness, uncontrolled body movement and balance problems. Presently Parkinson’s disease is incurable, only treatments options such as medication and surgery to manage the symptoms are available. Parkinson’s disease generally affects the older people who are above 50 years of age and the risk increases with increasing age. The Parkinson’s disease treatment is used to control symptoms such as shaking of hands, uncontrolled movement of body, and others. The therapeutic methods like levodopa consolidation with carbidopa are measured as an effective treatment for the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Another option that is surgical treatment is also available, but it is effective for those patients who are previously responded to levodopa therapy.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of this market are rising growth in aged population joined with growing frequency of Parkinson’s disease in the developed countries is boosting the growth of the Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market. Furthermore, growing environmental factors and genetic heredity are also facilitating the growth of the market. Furthermore, Upsurge in consciousness regarding Parkinson’s disease and high clinical R&D budget by the governments and non-profit organizations are anticipated to boost the growth of this market over upcoming years. The favorable product pipeline represents the potential development opportunities during the forecast period. On the other hand, expiration of patent drugs is projected to hamper the market growth.

Geographically, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in Parkinson’s disease Therapeutics Market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Growth in North America region is mainly due to growing spending on healthcare, developed healthcare infrastructure and promising medical compensation policies. As per the Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, nearly 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year. Factors responsible for the growth in Europe region is owing to growing government enterprises for promoting the healthcare sector and augmented adoption of research and development activities in this region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is driven by growing numbers of healthcare organizations, growth in geriatric population and growing frequency of Parkinson’s disease. Countries like India, China, and Japan are the key market players in this region for Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market.

Market Segmentation by Drug Class, Distribution Channel and End User

The report on global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market covers segments such as, drug class, distribution channel and end user. On the basis of drug class, the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is categorized into carbidopa/levodopa, dopamine receptor agonists, mao inhibitors, comt inhibitors, anticholinergics and other drugs. On the basis of distribution channel, the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retailer pharmacies and online pharmacies. On the basis of end user, the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is categorized into hospitals and clinics.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market such as, GSK, Merck, Novartis, Teva, Boehringer Ingelheim, Impax, Abbvie, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck and Sun Pharma.

