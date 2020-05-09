Global Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market 2019 By Demand, Consumption, Production, Top Regions, Key Manufacturers, Growth & Forecast Till 2024

Global Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Infrastructure maintenance covers spending on preservation of the existing transport network. It only covers maintenance expenditure financed by public administrations. Efficient transport infrastructure provides economic and social benefits to both advanced and emerging economies by: improving market accessibility and productivity, ensuring balanced regional economic development, creating employment, promoting labor mobility and connecting communities.

Rail infrastructure refers to the foundation that supports the transport system. Rail infrastructure connects railway stations, ports, and airports. The railway system is a vital driver of social and economic development that generates opportunities for the poor and facilitates economies that increase competitiveness. Rail infrastructure connects individuals to jobs, health services, and education on a daily basis. It facilitates the supply of goods and services globally.

The key driver that boosts the rail infrastructure market is increase in demand for transportation due to rapid globalization. In addition, the rapidly aging transport infrastructure is likely to drive the rail infrastructure market globally. Old urban transport systems can no longer cope with present requirements. Moreover, natural catastrophes such as earthquakes and landslides have led to the destruction of infrastructure in some areas. To address these problems and meet requirements, governments and investors are investing large amounts of money in infrastructure projects. The main goal of rail operators is to cost-efficiently increase fleet availability and reliability.

According to this study, over the next five years the Railway Infrastructure Maintenance market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 73500 million by 2024, from US$ 64500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Railway Infrastructure Maintenance business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

China Railway Corporation

Network Rail

Deutsche Bahn AG

Russian Railways

SNCF

ADIF

FS Group

BNSF Railway

Union Pacific Railroad

Canadian National Railway

Norfolk Southern Railway

CSX Transportation

Canadian Pacific Railway

Australian Rail Track Corporation

Aurizon

West Japan Railway Company

East Japan Railway Company

Indian Railway

Kansas City Southern Railway

Hokkaido Railway Company

Central Japan Railway Company

This study considers the Railway Infrastructure Maintenance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Track

Signaling

Other

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Renewal

Maintenance

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Railway Infrastructure Maintenance market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Railway Infrastructure Maintenance market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

