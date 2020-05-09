Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market 2019 By Demands, Trends, Share, Revenue, Key-Players, Technology, Applications, Market Strategies & Forecast 2024
Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024
The market for retail assortment management applications (RAMAs) is composed of multichannel retail companies (that is, retailers with stores as well as online and mobile channels) seeking assortment management applications that address business-critical merchandising business processes. Specifically included are Tier 1 general retailers (those with annual retail revenue greater than $3 billion) as well as apparel and specialty top-tier retailers (those with greater than $1 to $3 billion annual retail revenue). There are more than 250 global retailers operating in this market. RAMA products support activities and business processes that are critical to the fulfillment of customers’ needs.
According to this study, over the next five years the Retail Assortment Management Applications market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Retail Assortment Management Applications business, shared in Chapter 3.
The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
IBM
SAS
7thonline
TXT e-solutions
Periscope
Oracle
JDA Software
BOARD International
JustEnough
RELEX Solutions
Logility
o9 Solutions
Celect
Infor
SAP
Softvision
This study considers the Retail Assortment Management Applications value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Web Services APIs
Thin Client Applications
Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Stores
Online
Mobile Channels
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Retail Assortment Management Applications market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Retail Assortment Management Applications market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Retail Assortment Management Applications by Players
4 Retail Assortment Management Applications by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
