Global Safety Syringes Market Expected To Witness the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period

Safety syringes are integrated with safety mechanisms that protect patients and healthcare professionals from accidental needle stick injuries. High risk associated with the unsafe handling of syringes that may transfer HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and other blood borne diseases, encourages healthcare workers to adopt syringes with safety features.

Safety syringes are integrated with safety mechanisms that protect patients and healthcare professionals from accidental needle stick injuries. High risk associated with the unsafe handling of syringes that may transfer HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and other blood borne diseases, encourages healthcare workers to adopt syringes with safety features.

There are two major types of safety syringes available in the market, namely, retractable safety syringes and non-retractable safety syringes. Retractable safety syringes can be further categorized as the automatic retractable safety syringes and manual retractable safety syringes. Sheathing tube syringes equipped with sliding needle covers and hinged needle covers are the examples of non-retractable safety syringes.

Scope of the Report:

The average price of Safety Syringes is in the decreasing trend, from 579 USD/K Unit in 2011 to 443 USD/K Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Safety Syringes includes Retractable, Non Retractable and others. The proportion of Non-Retractable Safety Syringes, in 2015 is about 55.74%, and the proportion of Retractable Safety Syringes in 2015 is about 44.26%.

Market competition is intense. The revenue proportion of top 3 is 61% in 2015. BD, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Safety Syringes industry will be more and more popular in the future.

The worldwide market for Safety Syringes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 21.3% over the next five years, will reach 20500 million US$ in 2024, from 7800 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Safety Syringes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BD

Medtronic

Medical Smiths

Terumo Corporation

Retractable Technologies

Sol-Millennum

Métier Medical Limited

Medline

Globe Medical Tech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Retractable

Non Retractable

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

“