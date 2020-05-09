Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market 2019 by Size, Demand, Industry Trends, Advancement in Manufacture to Boost Growth till 2024

Global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Strategic sourcing application suites are a set of related, integrated solutions that support upstream procurement activities; in other words, the strategic work the procurement team does for planning, assessment and performance management. Strategic sourcing application suites are used primarily by companies with $800 million or more in annual revenue that, typically, have the necessary critical mass of spend. The strategic sourcing application suite delivers four primary capabilities. Most vendors offer these capabilities as separately licensable modules: Spend analysis is a software- and service-based solution for cleansing, enhancing, classifying and analyzing spend data. It features rule-based data cleansing, automated category-level classification, analytics and decision support. Automated spend analysis is used in procurement and sourcing to quantify spend by supplier, category and part, and to identify opportunities for cost reduction and supply base resizing.

According to this study, over the next five years the Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Strategic Sourcing Application Suites business, shared in Chapter 3.

JAGGAER

SAP Ariba

Scout RFP

Coupa

SAP

GEP

Zycus

IBM

Determine

Scanmarket

Ivalua

SynerTrade

Vortal

Tradeshift

Open Windows

This study considers the Strategic Sourcing Application Suites value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Cleansing

Automated Category-Level Classification

Analytics and Decision Support

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Strategic Sourcing Application Suites market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

