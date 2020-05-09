Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Market Analysis, Share and Forecast Report 2024

The global graft versus host disease (GVHD) treatment market is expected to witness considerable growth due to increasing number of hematopoietic stem cell transplantations (HSCTs), advancement in technologies, and increasing collaboration among the pharmaceutical companies.

The regulatory bodies are supporting the graft versus host disease market by providing designations and grants for speeding up the drug development process. Currently, there are more than 15 targets, which are being used for the treatment of GVHD including T lymphocytes, OX40, Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, Toll-like receptors, tumor necrosis factor alpha, neutrophil elastase, and several B and T lymphocytes. Some of the companies use their own technologies for the development of drugs for graft versus host disease such as Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Targazyme, Inc. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is using CaspaCIDe technology and Targazyme, Inc. is using Fucosylation technology.

The pipeline of GVHD is very rich with more than 60 drugs. Top pharmaceutical companies such as Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH and Mallinckrodt plc are expected to launch their products in coming years, as the products are in Phase III stage of development. The therapeutics involved in the treatment of GVHD comprise different molecule types including antibody drug conjugate, antibodies, cell therapy, monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins.

Geographically, North America was the largest market for GVHD treatment in 2015, owing to the high incidence of HSCTs, high healthcare expenditure and large number of research and development activities. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American GVHD treatment market and it is expected to remain the largest market globally, during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global market are Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Apceth GmbH & Co. KG, Targazyme Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., Sanofi, Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., AbbVie Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

