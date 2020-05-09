Hammer Mill Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2028

Hammer mill is used to crush or grind material into small pieces by repeatedly hitting hammers onto the work piece. Hammer mill is widely deployed crushing device for breaking and grinding stones in the construction industry and also for food and grain processing applications. Hammer mills are being made from high quality materials and can be used for a diverse range of applications from shredder residues to electronic wastes. Hammer mills work on the principle of crushing material through impact. Hammer mill is used to crush, grind, and pulverize the particles to the required micron size. With the technological advancements, hammer mill are able to process materials with low melting points, explosive, toxic and other materials with specific characteristics. There are numerous advantages of using hammer mill which includes low investment costs, low energy demand and low maintenance requirements.

Global Hammer Mill Market Drivers

One of the advantage of using hammer mill that it is an economical and efficient means to process a number of items to micron sizes. Hammer mill requires low capital investment and low operating expenses. Hammer mill is a low fuel consuming equipment and doesn’t require timely maintenance as compared to rolling mill. The opening of the hammer mill can be adjusted to get the desired particle size. There has been significant reduction in the maintenance cost as compared to roller mill with the use of hammer mill.

From a macroeconomic point of view, with the rapidly global population coupled with urbanization and industrial development, there has been rise in demand for hammer mill for major end use industries such as construction, agriculture amongst others.

Global Hammer mill Market Restraints

In some of the cases, hammer mill has been proved inefficient to process materials such as resins and some of the other polymers. In some of the advanced applications, hammer mill is replaced by roller mill and the later has been increasingly used as replacement for a number of specialized high cost applications.

Global Hammer mill Market Trends

Hammer mill manufacturers are focusing on the development of high efficiency hammer mills with variety of screen patterns and sizes for the processing of a wide range of materials. There has also been a recent trend of expansion of application area for more niche and specific applications such as pharmaceutical, chemical processing and others.

Global Hammer mill Market Segmentation

The global Hammer mill market can be segmented on the basis of type, capacity, end use industry and region.

On the basis of type, the global hammer mill market can be segmented as:

Reversible hammer mill

Non-reversible hammer mill

On the basis of capacity, the global hammer mill market can be segmented as:

Light duty hammer mill

Medium duty hammer mill

Heavy duty hammer mill

On the basis of end use industry, the global hammer mill market can be segmented as:

Agriculture

Mining

Energy and power generation

Construction

Metallurgy

Chemical industry

Others

Global Hammer mill Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of regional perspective, the global hammer mill market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific region. Countries majorly China is anticipated to represent major share in the Asia Pacific hammer mill market. This is attributed to the significant growth of major end use industries such as construction, agriculture, and mining amongst others. North America and Europe are anticipated to hold significant share in the global hammer mill market and are anticipated to expand at moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Latin America is expected to witness rise in demand from the rapidly growing mining activities in the region. Middle East and Africa is anticipated to be a low volume high growth region over the forecast period and is anticipated to expand at noteworthy growth rate in the global hammer mill market.

Global Hammer mill Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Hammer mill market are: