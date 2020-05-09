Healthcare CRO Market Overview, Driving Factors, Key Players, Growth Opportunities and Restraints

The increasing R&D investments from pharmaceutical companies and extensive drug pipelines for the treatment of various chronic diseases, such as immunological disorders, metabolic disorders, and neurological disorders, are the predominant growth drivers for the global healthcare CRO market. Additionally, the increasing outsourcing of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D activities, high failure rate of drug clinical trials, and low cost of conducting clinical trials in emerging countries are also driving the growth of the market. The growing numbers of mergers and acquisitions is a key trend observed in the market. Among the various end-user segments of healthcare CRO, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share in the global market.

CROs provide support and services in form of research facilities outsourced on contract basis to life sciences, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries. The major services offered by CROs include preclinical research, biologic assay development, biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical development, commercialization, clinical trials management, and clinical research. These organizations also provide support to research organizations, academic institutes, and government organizations.

Some of the major players operating in the global healthcare CRO market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, ICON plc, PRA Health Sciences, and inVentiv Health, Inc.

Healthcare CRO Market Segmentation

By Service Type

Early-phase development services Discovery studies Chemistry, manufacturing & control (CMC) Preclinical services

Clinical research services Phase I clinical research services Phase II clinical research services Phase III clinical research services Phase IV clinical research services

Laboratory services Bioanalytical testing services Analytical testing services

Consulting service

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Central nervous system (CNS)

Diabetes

Respiratory

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

Medical device companies

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy

Asia Japan China India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

