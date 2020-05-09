How the Global End Caps Market is Projected to Grow During 2018 – 2028

End caps Market – A historical analysis

The root of packaging in today’s world profoundly resides in the safety of goods & appliances from exterior damage throughout its loading and shipment. Hence, in the market, numerous protective packaging solutions are easily available which offers enhanced safety values to the package from diverse industries, with end caps as one of the novel solution that adheres to the elementary property of protection.

End caps are durable, lightweight and custom-made inserts usually made from foam, molded pulp, etc. which usually form a shock absorbent protective surface that provides cushioning. End caps transforms a standard case / box into a secure and well-insulated delivery container thus reducing the damage quotient during the course of product transition is carried out.

End caps are designed to fit in custom-designed containers such as corrugated boxes / cases, etc. and act as cushions that sentinel delicate product against any impairment due to unexpected impact for the duration of carriage between manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and end use. End use are applied in safe transport of electronic appliances, automotive spare parts, consumer products, etc.

Global end caps market: Key Players

Some key players that currently operate in partition inserter machines market across the globe can be segmented into three tiers based on their market share as follows

Tier 1 (includes market leaders with a market share of more than 3%)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc.,,Packaging Corporation of America,,Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

Tier 2 (includes market players with a market share above 1% and below 3%)

Cascades Inc,,5 STAR PACKAGING, INC.,,UFP Technologies, Inc.,,Plastifoam Company,,ACH Foam Technologies,,Pregis Corporation.,,Ranpak Corp

Tier 3 (includes manufacturers with market share below 1%)

Technifoam, Inc., Synergy Packaging Pvt. Ltd

Future Prospects

Increasing awareness among the product manufacturers to curb transit damage thus to a large extent eliminating costly replacements and scraps and are expected to upsurge the demand for protective packaging such as end caps market. Mounting global population getting involved in online trading is expected to contribute substantially to the E-commerce packaging market’s growth and in terms adding positivity to the end caps market. For high market acceptance, the design has to be durable, impact resistant and light-in-weight, which incurs least shipping / transportation cost and all the above clauses are pleased by protective packaging end caps. Thus, the outlook for the growth of the global end caps market is projected to stay positive, during the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

